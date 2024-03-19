IFP Advisors Inc Takes Position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.05% of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 782.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,536,000 after purchasing an additional 328,255 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,188,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 924,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,273,000 after purchasing an additional 149,967 shares during the last quarter.

BBUS opened at $92.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.72 and a 200 day moving average of $83.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.02.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

