IFP Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,637 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 511.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 113.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 305.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IEV opened at $54.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $45.43 and a 52-week high of $55.82.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.