IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.16% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 640.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 32,869 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,638,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.82. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $47.70.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

