IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,688 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

BATS:GCOW opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.33.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

