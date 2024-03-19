IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,314 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Nomura downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.28.

NYSE:UBER opened at $75.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.76. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $157.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

