IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,613 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.69. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $38.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

