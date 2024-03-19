IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,065 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 76,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 18,454 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $48.79 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $54.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average is $45.28.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

