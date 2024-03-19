IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 725,500 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the February 14th total of 671,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.9 days.

IGM Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

IGM Financial stock opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.79. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $31.56.

IGM Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.4079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.15%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.85%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

