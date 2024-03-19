IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Short Interest Update

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,528,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the February 14th total of 7,213,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 299.4 days.

IGO Stock Performance

IPGDF stock opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. IGO has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $10.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20.

About IGO

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located to the east northeast of Norseman in the Great Western Woodlands of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Cosmos nickel operation located to the north of Leinster in Western Australia; and a 100% interest in the Forrestania nickel operation located to the east of Perth in Western Australia.

