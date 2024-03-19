IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Short Interest Update

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,528,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the February 14th total of 7,213,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 299.4 days.
IGO Stock Performance
IPGDF stock opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. IGO has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $10.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20.
About IGO
