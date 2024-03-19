Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Short Interest Up 7.4% in February

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,080,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the February 14th total of 14,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 485,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.0 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imperial Oil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 5,684 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Imperial Oil by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of IMO stock opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.48. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $68.50.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.26. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $9.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.4473 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.05%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.