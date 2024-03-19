Informa (LON:INF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $759.20

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 759.20 ($9.67) and traded as high as GBX 823.80 ($10.49). Informa shares last traded at GBX 822.60 ($10.47), with a volume of 1,358,444 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INF shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.41) price target on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 922 ($11.74) price target on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 865.33 ($11.02).

Informa Price Performance

Informa Increases Dividend

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 789.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 759.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The company has a market capitalization of £11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,290.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 12.20 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Informa’s previous dividend of $5.80. Informa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,200.00%.

Insider Activity at Informa

In other Informa news, insider Patrick Martell sold 46,855 shares of Informa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 743 ($9.46), for a total transaction of £348,132.65 ($443,198.79). 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Informa

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

