Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.75.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ingevity from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Ingevity Price Performance

Ingevity stock opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.32 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.05. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $36.66 and a 52 week high of $74.74.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.74 million. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Ingevity by 26,850.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ingevity by 70.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ingevity by 40,750.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

