Innate Pharma (IPHA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st.

Innate Pharma Price Performance

IPHA stock opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. Innate Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $3.57.

Institutional Trading of Innate Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innate Pharma by 27.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 108,335 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Innate Pharma by 389.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 57,050 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innate Pharma by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 23,012 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innate Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), an Anti-C5aR Antibody; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.

