INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE) Shares Down 3.7%

INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 390,730 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 223,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

INNOVATE Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $50.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.11.

Get INNOVATE alerts:

Institutional Trading of INNOVATE

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of INNOVATE by 22.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in INNOVATE by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 460,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in INNOVATE by 29.3% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in INNOVATE by 69.2% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in INNOVATE in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 32.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About INNOVATE

INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. The Infrastructure segment provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services, such as fabrication and erection of structural steel and heavy steel plate services, and large-diameter water pipes and water storage tanks; fabrication of trusses and girders; and 3-D building information modeling and detailing for commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for INNOVATE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INNOVATE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.