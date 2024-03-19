Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR) Shares Sold by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC owned 0.82% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NAPR. UBS Group AG grew its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 837.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 100.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

NAPR stock opened at $45.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average is $43.67.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

