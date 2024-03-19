Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT) Shares Purchased by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) by 132.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 4.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Price Performance

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October stock opened at $47.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

