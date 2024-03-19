Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Shares Acquired by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PJAN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 328.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,283,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,702 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,345,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 9,280.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 100,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 99,302 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,879,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,483,000 after buying an additional 67,305 shares during the period.

Shares of PJAN stock opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $695.20 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.65.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

