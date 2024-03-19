Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Position Boosted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of POCT opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.