InPlay Oil Corp. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for InPlay Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for InPlay Oil’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for InPlay Oil’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of InPlay Oil from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

InPlay Oil Price Performance

InPlay Oil stock opened at C$2.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$211.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. InPlay Oil has a 52-week low of C$2.03 and a 52-week high of C$2.95.

InPlay Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. InPlay Oil’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.