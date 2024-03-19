Insider Buying: Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Insider Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) insider Charles Roxburgh acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,552 ($32.49) per share, for a total transaction of £76,560 ($97,466.58).
Shares of SHEL opened at GBX 2,560.50 ($32.60) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £164.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,153.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.56. Shell plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,149.45 ($27.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,801 ($35.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,466.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,550.05.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.33. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,909.91%.
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
