Insider Buying: Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Insider Acquires 2,460,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2024

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VODGet Free Report) insider Luka Mucic purchased 2,460,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £1,722,000 ($2,192,234.25).

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 3.6 %

VOD stock opened at GBX 67.33 ($0.86) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 210.41, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 67.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 71.72. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of GBX 62.71 ($0.80) and a one year high of GBX 97.05 ($1.24).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.17) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 79 ($1.01) to GBX 78 ($0.99) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 101.80 ($1.30).

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VOD

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.