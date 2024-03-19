Insider Buying: Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Insider Acquires 2,460,000 Shares of Stock

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) insider Luka Mucic purchased 2,460,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £1,722,000 ($2,192,234.25).

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 3.6 %

VOD stock opened at GBX 67.33 ($0.86) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 210.41, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 67.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 71.72. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of GBX 62.71 ($0.80) and a one year high of GBX 97.05 ($1.24).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.17) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 79 ($1.01) to GBX 78 ($0.99) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 101.80 ($1.30).

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.