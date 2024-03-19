Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 72.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 976,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,870,000 after purchasing an additional 411,480 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 921.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 45,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INSP opened at $199.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.39. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.27 and a 12-month high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.05, for a total transaction of $109,719.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.05, for a total transaction of $109,719.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 3,060 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $556,950.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,308.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,844 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,745 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.92.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

