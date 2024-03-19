Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.04

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.04 and traded as high as $35.84. Insteel Industries shares last traded at $35.28, with a volume of 72,018 shares changing hands.

Insteel Industries Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $686.20 million, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.04.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $121.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insteel Industries Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

In other Insteel Industries news, COO Richard Wagner sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $61,980.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,005.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insteel Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIIN. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Insteel Industries

(Get Free Report)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.