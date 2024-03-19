Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $250.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Insulet Price Performance

PODD opened at $171.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. Insulet has a 12-month low of $125.82 and a 12-month high of $335.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.73. Insulet had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Insulet will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,891,338.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insulet

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,029,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,742,264,000 after purchasing an additional 29,387 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 30,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 15,134 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 27,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,623,000 after acquiring an additional 316,649 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

