InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Receives GBX 6,415 Average Price Target from Brokerages

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,415 ($81.67).

IHG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($81.48) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($68.75) to GBX 6,100 ($77.66) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,000 ($76.38) to GBX 7,400 ($94.21) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 8,028 ($102.20) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,826.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,840.64. The stock has a market cap of £13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,313.54, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,086 ($64.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,790 ($111.90).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,487.03%.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

