International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Boosted by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock opened at $191.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.15. The firm has a market cap of $175.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

