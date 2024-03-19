International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

International Flavors & Fragrances has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years. International Flavors & Fragrances has a payout ratio of 37.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE:IFF opened at $83.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $97.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,250,236,000. State Street Corp grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835,689 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,274,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,953,000 after purchasing an additional 116,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,909,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,992,000 after purchasing an additional 824,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

