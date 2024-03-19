Intrinsyc Technologies (TSE:ITC) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.75

Shares of Intrinsyc Technologies Corp (TSE:ITC – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.75 and traded as low as C$1.72. Intrinsyc Technologies shares last traded at C$1.75, with a volume of 4,720 shares traded.
Intrinsyc Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.69.
About Intrinsyc Technologies
Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation provides solutions for the development and production of mobile, embedded, and Internet of Things devices in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Embedded Computing Hardware; and Services and Software.
