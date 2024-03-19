Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,213 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $32,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,176,768,000 after buying an additional 198,646 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,879,982,000 after buying an additional 266,803 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,428,078,000 after acquiring an additional 131,586 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,848,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,966,304,000 after acquiring an additional 137,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,212,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,641,533,000 after acquiring an additional 160,229 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,611 shares of company stock worth $21,505,271 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $641.52.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $630.39 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $400.22 and a 1 year high of $671.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $641.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $583.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.51 billion, a PE ratio of 64.33, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.