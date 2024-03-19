Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Shares Acquired by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 386,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after buying an additional 19,345 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 144.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSJP stock opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average is $22.68. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $23.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.1082 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.