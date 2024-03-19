Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. David J Yvars Group increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 23,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,962,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $437.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.46. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $302.01 and a 52-week high of $448.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

