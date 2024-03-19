Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Cut by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 8.9% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $437.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $428.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.46. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $302.01 and a twelve month high of $448.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

