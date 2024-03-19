Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 3.3% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $164.19 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $166.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.08. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

