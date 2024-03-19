Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Raised by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.7% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,772,000 after buying an additional 2,153,993 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,814,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,273,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,948,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,867,000 after purchasing an additional 880,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,521,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,586,000 after purchasing an additional 609,306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $164.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.08. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $166.82.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

