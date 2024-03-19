Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Price Target Cut to $9.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Iris Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of IREN stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. Iris Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.58 million. On average, analysts forecast that Iris Energy will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Iris Energy by 23.2% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Iris Energy by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

