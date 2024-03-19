Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.80.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Iron Mountain
Insider Activity at Iron Mountain
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth $1,993,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 99.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 84,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 42,407 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 163.9% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,010 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 892,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,056,000 after acquiring an additional 30,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.
Iron Mountain Price Performance
IRM stock opened at $79.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 126.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.31 and its 200-day moving average is $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $82.19.
Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Iron Mountain Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 412.70%.
Iron Mountain Company Profile
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Iron Mountain
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- What Does Ciena’s Forecast Cut Say About Optical Demand for AI?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- The Honest Company is Undergoing an Honestly Solid Turnaround
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- LifeMD Shares Come Back to Life on GLP-1 Business Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.