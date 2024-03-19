iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Position Increased by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,107,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,941,000 after buying an additional 7,218,653 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,235,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,237,000 after acquiring an additional 114,854 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,039,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,122,000 after purchasing an additional 66,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,632,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,073,000 after purchasing an additional 636,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,219,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,305,000 after purchasing an additional 799,429 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $114.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.86. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $119.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2749 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

