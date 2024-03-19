iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Short Interest Up 10.9% in February

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the February 14th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,042,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 17,152 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,140.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,928,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $114.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.86. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2749 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

