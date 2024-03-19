iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Holdings Boosted by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2,253.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF stock opened at $93.54 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $100.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.51.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2493 dividend. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

