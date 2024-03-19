iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,794,000 after acquiring an additional 282,728 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 608,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,133,000 after buying an additional 26,759 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 660,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,497,000 after acquiring an additional 20,423 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA opened at $73.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

