iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by TL Private Wealth

TL Private Wealth increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of TL Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,749,602,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $770,000,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $73.30 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $107.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

