iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Harbor Group Inc.

Harbor Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,336,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,988,000 after acquiring an additional 737,693 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,973,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,827,000 after buying an additional 957,916 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $640,407,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,286,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20,036.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,643,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581,200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.74.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

