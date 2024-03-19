iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Sold by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 760,039.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,383,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,324,000 after buying an additional 1,383,272 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 605.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 284,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,197,000 after purchasing an additional 243,766 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,224,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,719,000 after purchasing an additional 188,248 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $12,264,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,478,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $87.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.31. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $88.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

