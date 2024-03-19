iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Bought by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 397,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $52.82 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $53.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.29.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

