iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Position Trimmed by Waycross Investment Management Co

Waycross Investment Management Co trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,551,000 after buying an additional 73,429,036 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $337,567,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,927,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,740,000 after purchasing an additional 80,408 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,176,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,414,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IWN opened at $150.84 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $158.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.68.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

