iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Stock Position Decreased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of IWX stock opened at $74.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.68. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $61.90 and a twelve month high of $75.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

