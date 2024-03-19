iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 13,775 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ DVY opened at $119.37 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $120.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.87.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

