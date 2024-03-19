iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Acquired by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Dagco Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,219,000.

IYF opened at $92.43 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $93.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.88. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

