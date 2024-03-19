iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Acquired by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IFRA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 544.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average is $38.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.