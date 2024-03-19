Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Issuer Direct Stock Performance
NYSE:ISDR opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Issuer Direct has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 0.88.
Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. Research analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Issuer Direct Company Profile
Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.
