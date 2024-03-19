Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Stock Performance

NYSE:ISDR opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Issuer Direct has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. Research analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Issuer Direct by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 2.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 15.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. 28.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

